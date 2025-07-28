Staff from Marshall’s Cafe are tackling the Great North Run to fundraise for Berwick Cancer Cars.

Leonie Johnston and Natasha Walker will be selling a selection of cakes and treats from the popular cafe in Berwick throughout summer in the run-up to the half-marathon, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

They said: “We are delighted to be running this year’s Great North Run to help raise money for Berwick Cancer Cars. As well as the support from our family and friends, Marshalls Cafe is going to be our main fundraiser.

“On a daily basis we are providing a varied selection of cakes at our front counter, with 100% of proceeds going straight to the charity. Our lovely customers are really supporting this and we have even been given donations without people even purchasing anything at all.”

Leonie Johnston and Natasha Walker selling baked goods for Berwick Cancer Cars.

Berwick Cancer Car is a volunteer-run charity providing free transport to individuals with a cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and surrounding areas, to help them to get to and from hospital appointments.

Leonie and Natasha added: "Berwick Cancer Cars was our chosen charity because we feel that our town is so lucky to have this outstanding organisation, and we want to do everything we can to promote this and raise awareness to people that this support is available locally.

"We all know at least one person that has received help and support from Berwick Cancer Cars so we know first hand the positive impact that this service is having on the most vulnerable people and families.”