Manor Walks seeks charity partner for 2025
By partnering with Manor Walks, your charity will have a unique opportunity to work alongside the shopping centre in Cramlington throughout the year, raising both awareness and funds for your cause. Whether it’s through fundraising events, community outreach, or collaborative campaigns.
Not only will this partnership provide a platform for raising much-needed funds, but it also offers a chance to connect directly with Manor Walks visitors, creating a strong, long-lasting bond between your charity and the community. With a variety of events and initiatives planned throughout the year, Manor Walks is looking for a charity whose values align and are passionate about making a real difference.
Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said: “We are thrilled to open the door for a new charity partnership in 2025. At Manor Walks, we believe in the power of community, and we’re excited to support a cause that will have a meaningful impact on the lives of those around us. This is an incredible opportunity for a local charity to work alongside us and join us in making a difference throughout the year.”
Applications are open now for Northeast-based, registered charities and application forms can be downloaded from the Manor Walks website or charities can request a form by emailing [email protected]
Charities have until 5pm on Friday, March 21 to return their completed application form to Manor Walks’ Centre Management or by email at the above address.