Manor Walks announces ‘Daft as a Brush’ as Charity Partner of the Year

Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is proud to announce that Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care has been selected as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2025.

Following a community-wide search for a local charity whose mission aligns with Manor Walks’ dedication to making a positive impact, Daft as a Brush stood out for its incredible work supporting cancer patients across the North East.

The charity provides free transport for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, ensuring care and comfort during difficult times.

Manor Walks will work closely with Daft as a Brush to raise awareness and vital funds through a series of engaging events, campaigns, and community initiatives. This partnership will offer the charity a unique platform to connect with thousands of shoppers while furthering its mission.

Pictured left to right, Peter Stoten, Nick Lambert and Brian Burnie

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager of Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, said: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Daft as a Brush for the year ahead. Their tireless work supporting cancer patients and their families is truly inspiring, and we’re looking forward to collaborating on impactful events that will resonate with our shoppers and benefit the wider community.”

Brian Burnie, Founder of Daft as a Brush, added: “It’s an honour to be selected as Manor Walks’ Charity Partner of the Year. This opportunity will help us reach new audiences, recruit volunteers, and most importantly, support more people during their cancer journey. We can’t wait to get started.”