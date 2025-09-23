A man is taking on a huge physical challenge by running 100km along the rugged Northumberland coast to raise funds to support his run club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

38-year-old father-of-one Michael Thompson, an implementation technician for RS in the UK and Ireland, started Geordie Run Club in Tynemouth more than a year ago.

The club was born from Michael’s passion for running and enthusiasm in forming a community around it, and now he is taking his love for running one step further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ll be taking on the toughest endurance challenge I’ve ever faced running the 100km Northumberland coast. There’ll be blisters, headwinds and a whole lot of digging deep!

Michael Thompson, founder of Geordie Run Club.

"I started Geordie Run Club with nothing but a love for running and a hope that others might want to come along for the ride. Fast forward to today and we’ve built something incredible. A community full of energy, laughter, encouragement and grit.”

Michael is taking on the challenge on September 26 in order to fundraise to buy a Bluetooth backpack speaker to support the Geordie Run Club on their up-coming runs and events.

He added: “As part of the next chapter, I’m raising money to buy something simple but powerful for our club. This community has pushed me to be my best over the last 12 months. I now want to push myself to not only give something back, but to bring more to our events.”

So far, Michael has raised £645. Anyone wishing to support his efforts can donate via GoFundMe.