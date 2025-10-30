A man has completed an impressive challenge to raise funds for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) after they saved his dad’s life.

After his dad survived a cardiac arrest three years ago, Ryan Callum, 26, from Whickham, decided to challenge himself to an Ironman triathlon.

Ryan took part in the Geordieman event at Druridge Bay, Northumberland, involving a gruelling 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile cycle, and a 31.1 mile half marathon run, to raise funds for NEAS and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Today, Ryan and his dad Gary met with Hebburn-based clinical team leader, Craig Swaddle, to present a donation of over £500 to the service’s official charity.

Ryan said: “I took part in honour of everyone who has lost a family member or loved one to a heart condition, but also for all of the staff at NEAS who work tirelessly across the North East saving lives every day, and everyone at the BHF for their life-changing research into heart disease.

“The race was tough. I’d never cycled or ran that far before so doing it one after the other was hard going but I got my head down and knew I would finish it.”

In 2022, Gary suffered a heart attack and subsequent cardiac arrest. Thanks to the rapid response of NEAS, Gary was rushed to the Freeman Hospital and received life-saving care. Later that year, he was even able to reunite with the paramedic who treated him.

Ryan added: “Seeing my dad meet the person who saved him made me think about how I could show my own gratitude.

“This challenge was also for my mam, who was a rock through it all, my brother who stepped up for our family.”

Craig Swaddle said: “It was brilliant to meet Ryan today and hear about his incredible fundraising.

“It’s fantastic that he’s chosen to support our service and recognise the hard work our crews put in every day to care for our communities, while also helping to raise awareness of heart disease and the fact it can affect anyone, even those who seem fit and healthy.”