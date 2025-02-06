Man donates van full of supplies to Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue in honour of his uncle
A Sainsbury’s van full with baskets of donations arrived at the rescue in Longframlington with no clue to who they were from.
It was later revealed that a man named Norman had arranged the delivery in honour of his late uncle, also named Norman, who had loved hedgehogs. The man had used some of the inheritance he was left by his uncle to make the generous donation.
Owner of Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust, Carole Catchpole said: “It was such an amazing thing for someone to do for us and has now filled our store cupboards to the point we won't have to consider replenishing these items for a long time.
“We rely totally on donations and fund-raising efforts to raise everything we need to take care of these amazing animals and appreciate the kindness and generosity of the general public for supporting us.”