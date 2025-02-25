A North East care and leisure group has picked one of the region’s most loved organisations to be its 2025 charity partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malhotra Group plc owns bars, hotels and restaurants across Tyneside along with residential care provider Prestwick Care, which owns Alnwick’s Hillcrest Care Home and Beech Tree House Care Home.

The company have announced that this year they will throw their fundraising weight behind Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 40 guests attended a launch event at the group’s flagship venue Leila Lily’s, in Newcastle, to hear the plans it has in store to support the charity.

Malhotra chief operating officer, Atul Malhotra and St Oswalds Hospice chief executive, Steph Edusei.

St Oswald’s Hospice has provided expert care for people of all ages who are living with a progressive, life-limiting condition and for their families and carers for over 35 years.

Announcing the Hospice would be Malhotra Group’s Charity of the Year 2025, chief operating officer Atul Malhotra said: “Since 2016 we have supported a variety of charities - from MIND to Newcastle West End Foodbank.

“St Oswald’s Hospice’s exceptional team supports children, adults and families at the most difficult of times – with expertise, gentleness and with genuine human warmth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are quite simply amazing and we will do all we can over the coming year to raise as much money for them and awareness of them as we can.”

The Group will undertake a variety of staff and customer focussed fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

Steph Edusei, chief executive at St Oswald’s Hospice added: “This is an absolutely brilliant occasion for us. This partnership means such a lot to us as a charity. I know that, together, we can make a real difference to people’s lives.”