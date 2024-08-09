Making Holywell hay while the sun shines

By Fiona Dryden
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumberland Wildlife Trust has been busy making hay while the sun shone this week.

A team of three staff and sixteen volunteers have been busy cutting the grass in two of the meadows on the fourteen-hectare reserve to preserve the wonderful variety of wildflowers including meadow buttercup, meadow sweet, meadow knapweed, yellow rattle, tufted vetch and birds foot trefoil. The grassland also supports potted and northern marsh orchids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each August (weather permitting) the team descends on the site to cut the grass.

With each cut, the fertility of the soil is gradually reduced which in turn reduces the dominance of grass on the site giving the opportunity for more flowers to grow. As the hay dries, any seeds captured in it drop onto the ground and produce new flowers.

Staff and volunteers making hay while the sun shines.Staff and volunteers making hay while the sun shines.
Staff and volunteers making hay while the sun shines.

In addition, when the land is grazed over the winter months by sheep and ponies from the Trust’s Flexigraze conservation grazing scheme, the seeds will be trampled into the muddy ground by their hooves, which will, again, allow new flowers to grow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public aren’t allowed access onto the meadows, to ensure wildlife is left alone, but can view them from the public viewing hide.

Just north of Holywell Village, Holywell Pond is home to breeding species of birds including little grebe, pochard, greylag goose and sedge warbler. In winter, widgeon, goldeneye and tufted duck are joined by greenshank, green sandpiper, amongst other rarities.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice