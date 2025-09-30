Magistrate in Northumberland wants others to consider volunteering for vital justice role to give back to community

A former teacher who plays a big part in their local community as a magistrate, wants more people to volunteer to help deliver justice in the north east of England.

No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate. Volunteers will be given thorough training as well as ongoing support to help make decisions on cases in criminal or family court. Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Sean Harvey, 46, who is self-employed, became a magistrate in 2006. He says: “I decided to sign up because a friend thought I would enjoy it – and she was right!

“Where I was from, people weren’t magistrates. I was one of the youngest volunteers North Tyneside had ever taken on and have seen our demographic change. We want everyone in society to feel represented.

Sean has been a magistrate for nearly 20 years, and wants others to consider volunteering for the vital role

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and being able to volunteer at least 13 days a year, plus training. Being a magistrate makes you a rounded individual. You learn about the local issues in the community and come across people who may have come from completely different backgrounds to you, so you learn a lot about other people and your area.

“Being a magistrate helps me in my career too. It’s helped with lots of transferable skills from critical thinking, confidence, being able to manage tricky situations and being able to see things from another point of view.”

From teachers to electricians, to stay-at-home parents, anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year, plus training for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply to become a magistrate.

Sean was a primary school teacher when he started sitting as a magistrate and says anyone can find the time. He manages to fit the volunteering in with weekend court appearances and evening shifts – serving warrants to the police.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said the work magistrates did was vital and over 90% of all criminal court cases were heard by these local volunteers.

He says: “Because I was a teacher, I could not take days off in the week but there are school holidays and weekends.

“The school’s chief executive encouraged it and the children loved the fact their teacher was a magistrate.

“It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.

“If you are someone who wants to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should consider volunteering. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the panel, is provided.”

The Judiciary of England and Wales, and The Ministry of Justice, is aiming to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales by March 2026.

The voluntary role offers various transferable skills such as critical thinking, decision-making and time management, and helps to reduce the court backlog.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said: “The work that magistrates do is vital. Over 90% of all criminal court cases are heard by these local volunteers. You will see fascinating cases and bring your professional experience and good judgment to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“I can think of few better ways to give back to your local community than becoming a magistrate. There is no one size fits all type of magistrate. We’re looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help build safer and more secure communities.”

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “Magistrates are volunteers and are integral to our justice system, hearing more than 90 per cent of all criminal cases in adult and youth courts, as well as many of the cases in the family courts. The work that they do is vital, not only to the smooth running of justice, but also to delivering justice – supporting communities in which they live.

“Our members also tell us that volunteering is incredibly rewarding too, and, as the only independent voice of magistrates in England and Wales, we at the Magistrates’ Association fully support this drive to encourage more people of all ages to apply to become magistrates.”

You can find and visit any court you like for your criminal court observations and see opening hours and contact details here: www.find-court-tribunal.service.gov.uk.

As family court cases are heard in private, you can look at our family division of the magistrates court research resources.