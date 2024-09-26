Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Multi Agency Crime Prevention Initiative has been wound up after more than 30 years of fundraising to help the youth of Alnwick.

Better known locally as MACPI, the charity's objective was to offer diversionary activities to steer young people away from crime, drugs and alcohol abuse.

MACPI has over the years granted thousands of pounds to various good causes, such as helping vulnerable children faced with homelessness, drug related problems and domestic abuse.

It has also funded activities at the Coquet Shorebase as well as encouraging youngsters to benefit from outward bound courses in Barrowburn.

MACPI was wound up at its final AGM.

The last AGM was again presided over by David Archer who has chaired the charity for the last 30 years. His significant contribution was recorded and the community's thanks were recognised in a speech by Mayor Geoff Watson. The chair also thanked the numerous volunteers and the many local retailers who have helped raise funds.

The remaining financial reserves have been distributed to youth organisations in Alnwick.