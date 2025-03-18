Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute has benefited from charity funding, as grants of up to £20,000 become available to communities in the Northern Powergrid region.

This is the Northern Powergrid Foundation’s fifth grant round and is aimed at community organisations who want to improve their energy resilience, offering a warm and safe space during extreme weather and power cuts.

The projects funded to date include solar panels and battery storage, enabling vital community hubs to keep their energy bills lower.

Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute was provided with £2,000 funding required to progress their project by installing 60 solar panels and battery storage to ensure that they can benefit from renewable energy generation and improve the resilience of their services.

Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute presented with a cheque to help fund their project.

David Johnson, club secretary, said “After the energy crisis, our prices rose, these went up to £2,500 a month for gas, and £1,700 for electricity. We just can’t afford to stay open at those prices.

“The project is so important to us and the future of this building. It’s not just a social space, it’s also a community organisation offering a food bank, clothing hub, and income support. They run school holiday childcare and sports clubs to help get local children off the street.

“Without this grant, we couldn’t have completed the project. It might have only been £2,000, but when you’re short £2,000 for a big project, it may as well be £40,000.”

Despite the project completing during winter, they are already seeing the benefits of their solar panels and considering what they can do in the future to improve their energy efficiency further, including installing air source heat pumps.

Club secretary, David Johnson with Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute's battery storage.

Jess Cook, head of the Northern Powergrid Foundation, said: “We are always looking for community projects that focus on building resilience and bringing people together.

“Many don’t realise that their local community centre or village hall is classed as resilience hub through this funding.

“It’s thanks to the fantastic selfless volunteers across these centres that people find comfort in times of extreme weather, when they might be at their lowest, and can benefit from the services they offer their communities.”

Since its launch in 2022, the foundation has now supported 93 energy resilience projects with over £1.3 million in funding, with this number expected to rise to over £1.5 million following the completion of this round.