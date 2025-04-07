Lynemouth Institute Going Green To Tackle Big Energy Bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Northumberland village social club is going green to beat spiralling energy costs with the help of a four-figure grant from regional employer the Banks Group.

Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute saw its monthly gas and electric bills more than triple after the end of its most recent energy contract, leading to severe pressure being put on its finances.

The trustees of the Bridge Street building, which is celebrating its centenary this year, began to look at ways in which its energy efficiency might be improved, with sensors being installed in its bathrooms as an initial step to ensure lighting only stays on when they are being used.

A £1,600 Banks Group grant has now paid for insulation and draught excluders to be fitted throughout the building, which will help it maintain a more regular temperature, reduce the amount of energy needed to keep it comfortable, cut its carbon footprint and prevent any pests from getting inside through gaps and crevices.

David Johnson, director at Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute, with Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group

Solar panels are now also being fitted to the building’s roof, with all the energy efficiency measures being put in place expected to reduce its total energy usage by up to 84 per cent.

And once all the work is finished, the trustees are hoping to be able to open up the building as a warm hub in which local older people can enjoy a cup of tea and some company.

Alongside hosting local bar sports teams and private functions, Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute also provides a base for the Bacmans Community charity, which aims to help people living in Cresswell, Ellington, Linton and Lynemouth to achieve their personal and employment goals by enhancing their skills, knowledge and experience.

David Johnson, director at Lynemouth Miners Welfare Institute, said: “We knew our energy bills were likely to rise when we came out of our last contract, but the amount they went up was staggering and put real pressure on the Institute’s finances.

“We knew we had to act quickly to try to reduce our costs and came up with a number of different measures that will help to reduce and control our energy use, which will in turn bring down our bills and create a better place for our guests to visit.

“Adding the insultation and draught excluders is a simple but very effective way of gaining more control over our environment, but with all the other costs we need to cover, we simply couldn’t have afforded to do it without Banks’ generous contribution.

"We’re confident that all the improvements we’re making will bring down our energy bills substantially, and we’re particularly looking forward to opening up the building as a warm hub, so that any of the village’s older residents who’re feeling isolated know they have somewhere welcoming to go for a cuppa and a chat with their friends.”

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, added: "The Institute trustees have taken the initiative in bringing down their energy bills and making their building an even more welcoming place for local people to spend their time.”

The Banks Group’s community funds are independently managed by Point North (formerly the County Durham Community Foundation).

Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via its website enquiry form ( www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.