A coffee business is launching in partnership with mental health charity Northumberland Mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner, Lindsey Lyall founded Lyall Coffee in Dorset as a family-run mobile coffee venture and is now relocating to Northumberland.

After battling with her own mental health following the death of her father, Lindsey has now launched her own coffee beans in partnership with Northumberland Mind – as she aims to build the brand around promoting mental health awareness and community connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as selling the beans online with a percentage of profits going to the charity, Lyall Coffee will now support all of Northumberland Mind’s events with the message ‘every cup matters’.

Lyall Coffee is launching in Northumberland on November 10.

Lindsey said: “When my dad was poorly, coffee was the only break we got from illness and heartache. It united us a bit and became significant to me and my family.

“We have a strong family unit but I found myself having to access Mind. Maintaining good mental health takes a lot of hard work and if you haven’t got support its quite easy to slip.

“That’s when I thought this needs to be the heartbeat of where we are at and a little bit in honour of my dad at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey worked in a young persons charity for drugs and alcohol for 18 years and has come into contact with mental health issues often.

She now wants to use her coffee to encourage people to connect and speak up. Staff uniforms will display positive affirmations and each blend of coffee is named with a mental health theme to spark conversation and raise awareness.

She added: “We just want to unite people again because it feels like we have lost that a little bit with technology so we are just trying to pull people back and reconnect. For me to run anything and stay focused, it has to have a purpose and a passion.

“There is a bit of a taboo around mental health but it is okay to say, ‘do you know what I am not okay’.”

Lyall Coffee will launch in Northumberland on November 10, with the headquarters based in Hexham. The vans will visit a variety of places across Northumberland and can also be booked for events.