Luxury retreats near Beadnell Beach welcome first guests

The original mill has been completely renovated and is a five-bedroom property named The Old Watermill and next to it sits a newly-built Mill Farmhouse, which is a four bedroom property with stunning views of the dunes and surrounding fields and in an enviable location just steps from the beautiful sands of Beadnell Beach.

Clive Sykes, owner of the properties which are part of his Catch The Breeze Retreats collection said: “Our combined vision has delivered a coastal retreat, for which we want people to feel as though they’re stepping into a second home of their own. The properties are a half mile walk from the beach across a field and the sand dunes to Beadnell Bay and I’m thrilled to say that we are now open to our first guests this weekend.”

Prices start at:

Mill Farmhouse (4 bedrooms, sleeps up to 8, welcomes 1 dog)

7 nights from £1,600* (based on 5th December 2025 arrival date)

The Old Watermill (5 bedrooms sleeps up to 10, welcomes 1 dog)

7 nights from £1,975* (based on 5th December 2025 arrival date)

*Excludes £40 booking fee, and £40 dog fee

When visiting this part of Northumberland, on top of the coastal activities and abundance of wildlife to see, people often enjoy the range of sporting and leisure facilities on offer locally including golf, water sports such as sailing, walking, country sports, squash, tennis, and swimming.

To book your stay please visit https://www.catchthebreeze.co.uk/properties/ or call 01829 830388.

2 . Contributed View of the properties across the field Photo: Submitted Photo Sales