Luxury brow studio now open in Hexham

42 year old mother of 3 entrepreneur Kay Mac Dobson opens up luxury brow studio in Hexham

Ibrow junkie held an open day on 5th & 6th of July which was a huge success

Kay offers luxury brow treatments with no corners cut! With years of experience and winning multiple awards she takes great pride in her work.

Kay started off at 17-year-old studying beauty therapy. She then went on to manage beauty salons and spas eventually opening her own beauty salon Beauty Boudoir back in 2012. Gaining a good reputation for eyebrow services having many people travel far and wide including celebrities, she then decided to launch Ibrow junkie in 2015 due to the demand in brow services she decided to concentrate on Ibrow junkie solely and closed the doors on Beauty Boudoir in 2018

“Ibrow junkie has became a huge success” Kay said. she is also grateful for the support and wonderful clients she has gained over the years and wants to continue to grow Ibrow junkie

Kay is dyslexic & diagnosed with audhd and wants to let others know, you can achieve anything if you want too, no matter your differences! Believe in yourself! just start somewhere and reach for the stars!

