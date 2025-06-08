Luke James signs Morpeth deal

Morpeth Town have completed their second signing ahead of the new campaign with Luke James joining up.

The experienced forward has penned a two-year deal at Craik Park after leaving South Shields.

James has previously appeared at the likes of Hartlepool United, Peterborough, Barrow and York City and spent last term on-loan at the Highwaymen from the Mariners, where he quickly became a fan favourite with his lovely touches and skill on the ball.

The 30-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to get going again. I loved every minute of last season, the squad is so tight-knit and all pushing in the same direction and I’m sure we can have a successful season again.”

Take that - Morpeth Town striker Luke James is back for good.

James has also joined the coaching staff at the Morpeth Town AFC academy.

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch was pleased that James had put pen to paper at the club.

“We are delighted to make Luke our second signing, obviously it feels like he’s already here but to have a player of Luke’s standard permanently shows we are doing something right,” he said.

“He was brilliant last season, a joy to watch at times, and hopefully we can build on that again this season.”

Town have also progressed youngster Ryan Chater through from the academy ranks and he has signed a one-year-deal with an option for a second, following Will Dowling and Matty Griggs on the progression pathway at the NPL Premier side.

Morpeth fans have launched the 1884 supporters club which aims to provide a voice for fans at the club, help enhance the match day experience, reward fan loyalty and support the club in its sustainability goals.

Membership costs for the season are £5 for juniors (u16), £10 for adults and £25 for a family (2 adults, 2 juniors) and benefits include 10% off food and drink on matchdays, discount on away travel, an exclusive 1884 pin badge, access to member events during the season, mascot opportunities for junior members, a monthly vote in two brand new awards for player and goal of the month and the chance to present the awards to the winners.

The club are launching a new third kit of white and amber and are currently restocking ahead of the new campaign.