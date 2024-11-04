A breakfast club has been launched for veterans as part of a collaborative endeavour between the council, local businesses and the Royal British Legion in Rothbury.

The first breakfast club will take place on November 9 over remembrance weekend and is part of the wider initiative in this year’s Poppy Appeal to focus on the mental health of veterans.

Continuing to run monthly, the event will take place at Newcastle House, Rothbury between 9.30am and 11.30am, where local veterans, and active personnel will be welcome to attend and have a free English breakfast and a ‘cuppa’.

The initiative aims to provide a safe space for veterans from areas such as; Rothbury, Coqeutdale, Elson, Whittingham and Glanton, encouraging them to come together and have a friendly chat with others they can relate to.

Poppies displayed around Rothbury in preparation for Remembrance weekend.

Peter Colquitt, chairman of Rothbury Royal British Legion is one of the organisers of the breakfast club and explained: "This year’s Poppy Appeal is focusing on mental health, highlighting the mental scars linked to military service.

“Post lockdown many veterans still feel isolated and this is one initiative to help address that, funding has already secured to run this monthly for a year thanks to local businesses and our co-councillor, Steven Bridgett.”

Explaining the importance of events like these, Peter says: "I think it’s especially relevant at this time of year to recognise the debt we owe to our service men and women and reflect on the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom.

“It is fantastic that our residents support the veterans community so strongly and have come together so effectively.”

A poster for the new veterans breakfast club in Rothbury.

Cllr Bridgett, Rothbury ward member on Northumberland County Council, expanded: “The veterans breakfast is an opportunity to bring together those who have served our country and those who continue to serve our country in the British Armed Forces.

"The remembrance weekend is the perfect opportunity to do this so we can give thanks to those local individuals for their service and I am so pleased to have been involved in its organisation, which would not have been possible without the support of our friends at Alncom and the help from Northumberland County Council.”