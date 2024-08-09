Local volunteers give the iconic Souter Lighthouse a refresh during fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from local housebuilder, Barratt Homes, recently pulled on their overalls and grabbed their paint brushes as they decorated the iconic National Trust Souter Lighthouse, to raise money for local charity Billy’s Lifeline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping people across the region, Billy’s Lifeline supports families and loved ones who are impacted by suicide loss. Through 1-2-1 and group support, therapy and respite, Billy’s Lifeline works to promote mental wellbeing within the community and provide guidance to those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teaming up with 10 volunteers from Barratt Homes, Billy’s Lifeline hosted a Family Day and Fundraiser to welcome local families and friends for an afternoon of activities, including a face painter, stone painting and a teddy tombola. There was also a visit from Ariel the mermaid. All of the money raised from the event was matched by Barratt Homes, which saw Billy’s Lifeline receive over £2,000.

The money raised from the event will go towards Billy’s Lifeline continued support of helping those who are impacted by suicide loss.

Barratt Homes volunteers give Souter Lighthouse a refresh to help raise money for Billy's Lifeline

Speaking on behalf of the charity, Helen Murray, responsible for Marketing and Fundraising at Billy’s Lifeline, commented: “It was fantastic to welcome volunteers from Barratt Homes to Souter Lighthouse, they gave it a new lease of life and a much-needed refresh! The Family Day and Fundraiser event was a huge success, and we’re so pleased to be receiving support from a local business such as Barratt Homes, as well as families and friends from the area. We would also like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside for attending to support the charity and for all of the local businesses and people who have kindly donated raffle prizes The money raised will go towards supporting the vital work that we do at Billy’s Lifeline, so that we can continue to ensure that people who are impacted by suicide are supported and guided during a very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager from Barratt Homes’ nearby Monkton Gardens development, added: “We’re so pleased to have supported the National Trust’s upkeep of the iconic Souter Lighthouse, which plays such a crucial landmark for the area.

“We all had a great time at Billy’s Lifeline Family Day and Fundraiser event, and we’re over the moon that we’ve been able to match the funds raised for the event up to £1,000, and support the incredible work that they do across the region.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East is a committed housebuilder within the area. So much so, that over the past year, the local housebuilder has seen an increase in its volunteering time by a huge 1051% across the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more information about Billy’s Lifeline, please visit: www.billyslifeline.org

For more information on Barratt Homes nearby Monkton Gardens development, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002642-monkton-gardens/