Local MP Luke Akehurst welcomes Flutter UKI’s Cash4Clubs funding for Chester-Le-Street’s Bullion Hall centre as “a massive boost” that secures future of popular elderly exercise classes

Chester-Le-Street-based charity Bullion Hall has become one of the latest clubs to win a share of £400,000 in the latest round of community sports funding from Flutter UKI’s Cash4Clubs charitable initiative.

Local MP Luke Akehurst welcomed the news, “Bullion Hall is a local institution. I cannot give enough credit to the invaluable local people who volunteer their time and effort to the community. I look forward to visiting again soon.

“I also commend the Flutter UKI CashClubs initiative and urge more local clubs in Chester-le-Street to apply so more people in our community can benefit. Without this funding Bullion Hall would not have been able to continue its great work and enrich the lives of so many local people.”

Bullion Hall, a community centre that runs dozens of classes at the giant hub in the Chester-le-Street area, will use the £2,000 grant to cover tutoring, running costs, and refreshments at the twice-weekly sessions.

Organisers say that they wouldn’t be able to keep offering the service, which runs on Mondays and Thursday and offers refreshment and lunch on occasions, without Flutter UKI’s vital Cash4Clubs funding.

Belinda Lowis, chief officer at Bullion Hall, said: “The club is vital to so many people in the community and has been a huge part of the area since it was built in 2002. We offer all kinds of services here, but the cost of living and rising maintenance costs have made it more and more expensive to run.

“We have dozens of clubs, but one of the most important groups is our seated exercise session, which has been growing and growing in popularity. We have had to move them into the biggest hall as we now have 30 participants at some classes. It’s for people who are 60 and above usually and it gives them great physical exercise and a wonderful social outlet. They love coming along, exercising and having a giggle.

“We should really rename it the laughter therapy group. Everyone has such a good time.

“This Cash4Clubs grant pays for the tutoring at these twice-weekly sessions and all the maintenance costs that go with it. It is so, so vital. It really has allowed us to keep running it as it is.”

Flutter UKI funds Cash4Clubs and has selected 200 winners from across the UK and Ireland to receive £2,000 worth of funding each, helping to drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities, and run coaching programmes.

Bullion Hall, which was built in 2002 with the help of a grant, offers a huge range of services to local clubs, including a ukelele group, line dancing and other sports groups.

The club also offers services for people with physical disabilities and learning difficulties.

Belinda said: “We love that we can offer a real service in the area and the seated exercise classes are a great example of how a small bit of social interaction can help people and a community come together.”

Since the Cash4Clubs initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6.5 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI through its brands, which include Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars and tombola.

Last year, over 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund. Almost 85% of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups.

Other clubs in the north east to have received vital grants from the Flutter Cash4Clubs funding initiative are South Moor Golf Club in Durham, Middlesbrough Amateur Swimming Club, Newcastle Karate Club and Washington RFC to name just a few.

The funding will go towards the charity’s contact and non-contact sports programmes, which offer invaluable physical therapy and a platform for socialising to injured servicemen and women.

Kevin Harrington, Chief Executive of Flutter UKI, said: “The Cash4Clubs initiative is a key part of our group’s global commitment to improve the lives of 10 million people in the communities where we operate by 2030 as part of our Positive Impact Plan. Community clubs are the bedrock of sport in the UK and Ireland, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these smaller organisations continue to make a big difference to people’s lives.

“Last year, we doubled our funding from £200,000 to £400,000 after receiving so many applications. The number of clubs needing financial assistance continues to grow, which indicates the real value these grants have for local grassroots organisations, many of which are existing on a shoestring.”

Applications for next year’s round of grant funding will open later this year. For more information, please visit https://cash-4-clubs.com/.