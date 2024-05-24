Local Judo Club Clinches Funding Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newbiggin based Butokokan Judo Club is celebrating after securing £2,000 worth of funding from national housebuilder Persimmon.

Members of the club recently welcomed Persimmon North East Technical Director Martin Thrumble to receive their cheque in the presence of Northumberland County Councillor Elizabeth Simpson.

Training at Newbiggin Sports & Community Centre since 2011, the club teaches the art of Judo to a wide range of local people, and regularly has students competing in regional and national tournaments.

The housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding. £180,000 is available every quarter with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.

Andrew Douglass, Head Coach at Butokokan Judo Club, said: “We'd like to thank everyone at Persimmon Homes who is involved in this generous donation to our club.

“The donation will be used to benefit our approximately 50 members and volunteers by allowing us to renew aging equipment and developing and maintaining our volunteers' qualifications.”

Elizabeth Simpson, Councillor for Newbiggin Central and East, added: “It is great to see local businesses supporting local sports clubs in Newbiggin, and it was an honour to meet the team at the Butokokan Judo Club recently.

“The club work with people of all ages from very small to adult and it was good to see how well attended and popular their sessions are. I hope this funding will help to keep the club running long into the future.”

Martin Thrumble, Technical Director at Persimmon Homes North East, commented: “I enjoyed visiting and speaking to the coaches and pupils at Butokokan Judo Club recently, they are a brilliant local club who provide a lot to their local community.