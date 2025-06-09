Local heroes who make a difference to communities in Northumberland have been honoured at a special ceremony.

The County Council’s Local Heroes event recognises those unsung stars who have gone above and beyond to improve the lives of others in their local areas.

Those invited were nominated by their elected members from across the council and attended a civic reception at County Hall.

Council chairman councillor John Beynon said: “It’s a fantastic experience to meet these residents and hear about their contributions to their local communities.

Northumberland's local heroes with the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland and Chairman of the Council Cllr John Beynon (centre).

“There really are some incredible people in Northumberland who do so much to make their local area a better place – it’s a real honour for me and everyone who came can truly be called a local hero.”

Those recognised are as follows:

Bob Manners for his work with his wife Christina to form Bacmans Community over 12 years ago, supporting the most vulnerable in Lynemouth and surrounding villages.

Working closely with local organisations, Bacmans facilitates holiday club activities and promotes local events to increase social cohesion and prevent isolation, as well as providing benefit and financial advice to those in need.

Lynne Watson was nominated for her work taking over the management of West Sleekburn Village Hall.

Lynne and her team open host ‘Social Saturday’ and hold a pop-up pantry. Residents and those who wish to visit can enjoy a tea or coffee, home-made scones and for an additional £3 select up to 10 items to take home.

Steven Beaty was nominated for his work with Cramlington Rockets – transforming what was initially a dilapidated and disused hut into a community resource that goes far beyond the provision of rugby training.

It has become a service to underprivileged and marginalised communities, offering opportunities to them to become involved in sports.

Cramlington Rockets has introduced a community kitchen, giving people the chance both to be involved in food preparation and create affordable, nutritious meals.

Steve is also initiating a young dads group – giving veterans the chance to interact with young men in need of a role model, helping them to develop social and parental skills

Scott Gillian and Steph Robinson for setting up their own not for profit organisation, Tyne to Summit. Each month, they craft unique hiking experiences around beautiful Northumberland that showcase diverse trails and landscapes.

Jill Brown for her outstanding contributions and showing exemplary leadership in community volunteering which has over the years enhanced the wellbeing of local residents of all ages.

She became a principal founder member of Friends of Valley Park shortly after the Council refurbished the woodlands asset Valley Park in Cramlington South East.

Jill also leads the Cramlington Community Choir which regularly runs concerts to raise funds for many good causes. Jill takes a leading role in Cramlington Litter Pickers United and Keep Britain Tidy which keeps Cramlington the most cleaned town in Northumberland.

Richard Martin was recognised for his work as a lifeboat volunteer for 50 years and also litter picking in the town every Thursday.

John Stenhouse for his work as trustee and volunteer running Northumberland County of Sanctuary – supporting people from the BAEM (Black Asian Ethnic Minority). They support asylum seekers and refugees who need support after fleeing war torn countries.

John is also a volunteer trustee for the Friends of Ridley Park in Blyth where they support the work in the park keeping our greens spaces in good order for all to enjoy.

Dianne Rossiter for working with residents of East Cramlington and surrounding areas to document and present evidence that a pathway had been used for over 20 years in order to establish permission to access the East Cramlington Nature Reserve.

Sean Malone for forming a group in Acklington Village to restore and repair many kilometres of footpaths. He has negotiated with landowners and Northumberland County Council Countryside teams.

Anna Louise Melling has been recognised for her tireless voluntary work, inclusive spirit, and outstanding contribution to improving lives through communication and the arts.

Ayesha Jackson for her work with youths in Haltwhistle for 18 years. With the support from trustees, she set up the Young and Sweet charity which provides the opportunity to fund extra activities for young people.

Vivienne Morgan, part of the community volunteers in Blyth and also Friends of Ridley Park. Vivienne volunteers her own time to make the ward and the town of Blyth a better place.

Amanda Sheldon for being a community hero and working hard for Ashington and local charities, from raising awareness of various health campaigns to supporting local initiatives and well-being.