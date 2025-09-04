Local funeral director praises the addition of grief education to the curriculum

A Northumberland funeral director has applauded the Government’s decision to include bereavement education as part of the updated RSHE curriculum launching in September 2026.

Last month, the Department of Education confirmed lessons on grief and loss will be embedded into the statutory Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) guidance coming into effect in English schools next year.

The move will see teachers cover topics surrounding bereavement, helping to normalise conversations about grief, build resilience and foster greater compassion for those experiencing loss.

Gary Staker, Funeral Director for William Purves in Northumberland and Vice President of the Society of Allied Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF), welcomes the new legislation: “Coming to terms with a bereavement is distressing at any age, but for children experiencing loss for the first time, it can be particularly difficult to navigate.

Northumberland Funeral Director Gary Staker has praised the regulations

“Working closely with grieving families, we see firsthand the challenges that arise when talking to young children about death, during what is an already tense and emotionally charged time.

“This is one of the reasons we encourage early open conversations around death and funeral planning where possible. Speaking about bereavement helps families to come to terms with loss and make funeral arrangements that incorporate the individual’s wishes, easing the burden when the time comes. Communicating with children, in an age-appropriate manner, should form part of this process.”

In the UK, 1 in 29 children aged five to sixteen will experience a significant bereavement. Up until now, there has been no statutory requirement for schools in the UK to cover grief or loss in lessons, leaving many pupils without the strategies to deal with their loss or to support someone close to them going through something similar.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and world humanitarian crises making national headlines, the UK Government has faced mounting pressure to include grief within the curriculum.

The new guidance from the Department of Education includes bereavement as a statutory component of RHSE lessons, stating that children should be allowed to learn ‘that change and loss, including bereavement, can provoke a range of feelings, that grief is a natural process and that everyone grieves differently.’

Gary added: “Grief sadly affects many young people, yet the lack of conversations around bereavement is a major barrier when it comes to coping with loss.

“By integrating bereavement education in the school curriculum, we can start to normalise grief, equip young people with coping skills, and better support emotional wellbeing in the event of a death.

“Here at William Purves Funeral Directors, we are fully behind the Department of Education’s decision and are offering our support to local educators interested in learning more about how to talk about death sensitively, and the bereavement resources we provide for people of all ages.”

Dominic Appleby, Funeral Director at William Purves in Northumberland branch, commented: “As a parent and funeral director, I am pleased to see the new legislation come into place in England. Talking about death in school gives children the tools to understand one of life's hardest truths. As a parent, I would rather my child learns to face grief with support and knowledge, rather than struggle with fear and confusion later on.

“Children between 6 and 12 are already curious and often exposed to loss in some form-whether it's a grandparent, a pet, or even something they see in media.

Teaching them about death in a safe, age-appropriate way doesn't create fear; it builds emotional resilience and helps them talk about big feelings instead of hiding them.”

William Purves offers bereavement support and resources to those experiencing loss, with guidance for people of all ages.

Visit one of William Purves’ branches in Alnwick, Amble, Ashington, Blyth, Rothbury, Monkseaton, and Morpeth, or head to the website for more information on the support available.