Local Cumberland Wrestlers in European Competitions

Rothbury wrestler George Younger has been out in Brittany as an ambassador for the Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling code.

George, and Cumbrian Alfie Spedding, attended the International Celtic Wrestling Week at Lorient.

They have competed in Gouren, Cornish and Breton styles while demonstrating backhold and coaching individuals in the Cumberland & Westmorland style.

Their contribution was hailed as ‘first rate’ by officials.

The Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling team in Sardinia

George Younger’s Rothbury Academy team-mates have also been out in Europe at Sa Strumpa wrestling competition in Sardinia.

Coach Jason Davidson and wrestlers Max Bates and Matthew Lamont jetted out with Jack Brown and Thomas Gibson to compete – and took three podium finishes.

“Everyone wrestled brilliantly - ancient rules were applied, so it was a very different way to do things,” said a Rothbury Academy official.