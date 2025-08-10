Local Cumberland Wrestlers in European Competitions

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 10th Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 07:56 BST
Rothbury wrestler George Younger has been out in Brittany as an ambassador for the Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling code.

George, and Cumbrian Alfie Spedding, attended the International Celtic Wrestling Week at Lorient.

They have competed in Gouren, Cornish and Breton styles while demonstrating backhold and coaching individuals in the Cumberland & Westmorland style.

Their contribution was hailed as ‘first rate’ by officials.

The Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling team in Sardiniaplaceholder image
The Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling team in Sardinia

George Younger’s Rothbury Academy team-mates have also been out in Europe at Sa Strumpa wrestling competition in Sardinia.

Coach Jason Davidson and wrestlers Max Bates and Matthew Lamont jetted out with Jack Brown and Thomas Gibson to compete – and took three podium finishes.

“Everyone wrestled brilliantly - ancient rules were applied, so it was a very different way to do things,” said a Rothbury Academy official.

