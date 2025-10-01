Local community group receives donation from Taylor Wimpey

Keep Washington Tidy

Taylor Wimpey North East has donated £500 to Keep Washington Tidy, a not-for-profit community interest group run by volunteers in Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will support the group’s ongoing litter picking efforts, which help to protect the environment by keeping the local area clean and welcoming for residents. Their work makes a visible difference to the town, ensuring local spaces are places residents can take pride in.

The contribution provides a welcome boost to the group, which relies on the time and dedication of local volunteers, who meet regularly to tidy up their community. Members of Keep Washington Tidy work year round to reduce waste, protect wildlife habitats and encourage people to enjoy and look after their community spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Clarke, Secretary of Keep Washington Tidy, said: "We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Taylor Wimpey. This funding will make a real difference in sustaining our group's goals, as we hope to expand our activities into local schools, encouraging children to get involved and learn the importance of working together to care for the community.”

Georgia Crosby, Marketing Executive at Taylor Wimpey North East, added: "We're pleased to support Keep Washington Tidy and the brilliant work of its volunteers in their mission to keep Washington looking its best, while also inspiring the next generation.

“As well as providing high-quality homes in the area, we’re committed to supporting groups like Keep Washington Tidy who make a valuable contribution to the community.”

Keep Washington Tidy is located close to Taylor Wimpey’s Alder Park development. To find out more about the development and the homes available, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/washington/alder-park