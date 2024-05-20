Local Choir Inspires Audience and New Members!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir is reaching new levels of achievement and confidence as they have their sights on their 110-year anniversary in 2026!

On Saturday afternoon, the Choir entertained a near-capacity audience at Holy Sepulchre Church in Ashington. They were holding their ‘Annual Concert’ and were joined by ‘Eclectic Lite’.

The audience were in for a non-stop musical extravaganza with the Choir performing 16 numbers across 4 sets. They earned two much needed intervals with great classical and jazz instrumentals from their guests.

The guys from Ashington were delighted that their two new numbers, ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ from The Hollies, and ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ were received so well.

Neil Morton, musical director, supported by Derek Brett on keyboards, kept the Choir’s varied programme flowing. It included selections from the musicals, with a rousing opening version of ‘Anthem’ from ‘Chess’, local and popular songs with traditional male voice numbers. The Choir was joined by Bill Sneddon, baritone saxophone, on ‘Softly, As I Leave You’ and ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’. The finale to the concert, ‘Cwm Rhondda’, was dedicated to their former chairman, Bob Brind, R.I.P.

No concert by Ashington & District Male Voice Choir could be held without them performing the famous ‘Colliers’ Requiem’ from ‘Fell ‘Em Doon’. This is always very appropriate when Ashington was recognised as the ‘largest mining village in the world’.

On Saturday, you could hear a ‘pin drop’ during the performance. This is not just so rewarding for established members of the Choir but inspiring for the new members and anyone thinking about joining this traditional choir.

Kevin Lillie, the Choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer explains, ‘We were absolutely delighted with the reception which the guys received to their performance. It was an inspiration to all the hard work over the past few months. To receive comments such as ‘Brilliant and very emotional concert – beautiful tone, appreciation of dynamics and a great variety of songs’ is so uplifting.’

‘The concert was also an inspiration to not just our established but our new members. Hopefully, it will attract more new members as the Choir is still keen to recruit for the future.’

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir is recruiting new members as it looks to continue to build towards its 110-year anniversary in 2026 and ultimately 200 years. You do not need to have previous singing experience and you will be made very welcome. Singing in the Choir can be so much fun but also good for your health and wellbeing.