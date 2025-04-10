Local care home welcomes baby chicks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff, residents and their guests at Barchester’s Chester Court care home, in Bedlington were celebrating the birth of baby chicks this week at the home.

There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as three chicks hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the chicks as they found their footing in their new home.

General Manager Laura Tindle said: “It was an eggs-cellent day when the eggs finally hatched! Residents at Chester Court as well as our team were all very excited about the new-borns, we’ve named the chicks George, Charlotte and Louis after the royal princes and princess. For anyone who would like to come for a visit of our chicken coop and have a tour of our home our doors are always open.”

