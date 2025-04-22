Local care home host easter celebrations for the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester care home, Station Court in Ashington, celebrated Easter with local children and their families joining the home Easter Eggstravaganza event

Fun was had by everyone with a whole host of activities including creating Easter bonnets, challenging each other in egg and spoon races, playing Easter themed games, taking part in Easter egg hunt in our garden and meeting Station Courts bunnies Flopsy and Fluffy.

Residents at Station Court enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from Hot cross bun tasting, and making Easter themed cheesecakes to receiving an eggs-cellent delivery bringing fun to us all this Easter. Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of Roast Lamb and all the trimmings prepared by the home’s head chef Dave Thomson

General Manager, Sarah Kelly said “As always staff and residents have all been looking forward to Easter celebrations, It’s such a lovely time of year as the community join us for lots of Easter fun with us all, residents love spending time with children and taking part in lots of Easter themed activities It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Olive Latimer our resident ambassador at Station Court care home said “It has been so lovely to spend time with Local children and their families this Easter, It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really enjoyed helping the children make their Easter bonnets and seeing their faces light up with excitement taking part in the Easter egg hunt”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Station Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Station Court provides residential, Dementia and respite care