Local care home donates to Wansbeck food Bank

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at Woodhorn Park Care Home continue to support The Wansbeck Food Bank, a local charity situated in Ashington whose mission is to offer as much practical help as they can to the community around them.

Over the past three weeks staff collected tinned items along with pasta, rice, breakfast cereals, tea and coffee as well as little extras including chocolates, toiletries and small gift sets. The Staff at Woodhorn Park Care Home know their donations will be put to good use supporting a community.

Emma Saunders, General Manager at Woodhorn Park Care Home said: “Staff, and friends of the home all donated very generously and it really is heart-warming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate. Thanks to everyone who contributed. It will all be distributed to where it is needed most within our community."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bob, a resident at Woodhorn Park care home who helped with the packing stated, I think it is marvellous what you all do here, you are all so very caring and I am so pleased I have been of some help to you with this.

BHCBHC
BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Woodhorn Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Woodhorn Park provides residential care and dementia care for respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Ashington
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice