Local care home donates to Wansbeck food Bank

Staff and residents at Woodhorn Park Care Home continue to support The Wansbeck Food Bank, a local charity situated in Ashington whose mission is to offer as much practical help as they can to the community around them.

Over the past three weeks staff collected tinned items along with pasta, rice, breakfast cereals, tea and coffee as well as little extras including chocolates, toiletries and small gift sets. The Staff at Woodhorn Park Care Home know their donations will be put to good use supporting a community.

Emma Saunders, General Manager at Woodhorn Park Care Home said: “Staff, and friends of the home all donated very generously and it really is heart-warming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate. Thanks to everyone who contributed. It will all be distributed to where it is needed most within our community."

Bob, a resident at Woodhorn Park care home who helped with the packing stated, I think it is marvellous what you all do here, you are all so very caring and I am so pleased I have been of some help to you with this.

