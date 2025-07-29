Local care home celebrate 50 years of service

A local Care Assistant and Housekeeping Assistant at Chester Court Care Home in Bedlington have both received a prestigious 25 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for combined 50-years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Johnstone and Wendy Hetherington now Housekeeping and Care Assistant both started at Barchester in July 2000 and have worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Wendy and Lynn have achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Tindle, General Manager of Chester Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Lynn and Wendy. They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Chester Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Lynn and Wendy!”

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Chester Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chester Court provides residential care and Nursing care for 41 residents from respite care to long term stays.