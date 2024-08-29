Local Brothers Swap Running Holiday Parks for Running Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two brothers raising funds for research into the incurable condition that killed their baby nephew are taking on the Great North Run together on behalf of Niemann-Pick UK.

The brothers, Gilbert Maguire, 36 and Nathan Maguire, 25, are trading their day-to-day: running 9 holiday parks across Northumberland, the Northeast and Yorkshire, for lacing up their running shoes and tackling the 13.1 mile Great North Run together.

They’re putting in the miles, 13.1 of them to be precise, in memory of their sister’s son, Asa Burnside. Much-loved Asa was only two when he succumbed to a degenerative condition called Niemann-Pick disease Type A.

Niemann-Pick disease appears during infancy and is caused by an accumulation of lipids, or fats, in the liver, brain and spleen.

Gilbert Maguire said "Asa was diagnosed not long after he was born. There's no cure or treatment, although great progress is now being made. We couldn’t save our nephew, but we are running to change the outcome for other families. We don’t want others to go through the pain our family, and particularly Asa’s mam, our sister, suffered”

Nathan added “Alongside raising money, we want to raise awareness of Niemann-Pick UK and the work they are doing with families and funding research – some of which is now generating hopeful results”.

The brothers believe working together, and perhaps the occasional spot of brotherly rivalry, gives them the motivation they need to take on any challenge whether it be the race, their business, or the challenges they've faced together with their family.

The Great North Run takes place on 8th of September. 2024.

To donate to the brother’s fund for Niemann-Pick UK, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/samantha-turnbull-1724847870597?newPage=true.