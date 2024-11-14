Local boy to do the switch-on of Seahouses festive lights

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:07 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 09:08 GMT
Four-year-old, Brody Edward Lane, has been assigned with the important task of switching on the Seahouses Christmas lights on Thursday 21st November.

The popular event will take place from 6pm on the Main Street with festive songs around the Christmas tree before Santa arrives aboard Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat.

The lights are funded by the local community and businesses, and the tree has been funded by North Sunderland Parish Council.

Free coffee, tea and mince pies will follow after the main event at Hook fish and chip shop.

