Lifelong Newcastle fan celebrates historic Carabao Cup victory at Cramlington care home
The air was full of excitement at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home as lifelong Newcastle United fan William “Bill” Stewart celebrated his beloved team’s 2:1 win over Liverpool – a moment he had waited his whole life to witness.
Decked out in his black-and-white Newcastle scarf and shirt, Bill watched the match alongside fellow residents and football supporters at Hartford Court.
Together, they belted out the anthem “Toon Toon, Black and White Army”, and the celebrations did not stop there, as Bill and his friends then toasted the victory with beer and nibbles.
When asked if he thought Newcastle could lift another cup, Bill said: “Why aye man, plenty more! It was lovely to watch them win a cup in my lifetime.”
Fatima Trawally, HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home manager, commented: “We were absolutely thrilled to see Bill and our residents light up with joy as Newcastle United clinched the Carabao Cup – it’s a victory that brought our community together in the most wonderful way.
She added: "We’re so proud to share in this historic moment with such passionate fans.”
This comes after a long-held dream became a reality for Bill, who was given the chance to watch Newcastle United play at St James’ Park. On January 12, Bill cheered Newcastle United to a 3-0 victory over Bromley in the FA Cup third round at the stadium.
