The deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland presented the King’s Coronation medals to four volunteers at Newbiggin RNLI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcomed by Ron Henderson, Newbiggin RNLI lifeboat operations manager, the deputy was given a tour of the lifeboat station and introduced to volunteers who had been taking part in the Sunday morning training programme.

The commemorative medals were created to honour the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The medal was awarded to members of the civilian emergency services, such as the RNLI, who had completed five years of continuous service, and were in service at the time of the coronation.

The deputy lord-lieutenant of Northumberland with Newbiggin RNLI volunteers.

These were presented to 4,500 frontline RNLI volunteers and staff, with those at Newbiggin RNLI receiving eight in total.

Mr Henderson said: “This is another milestone for the volunteer team here at Newbiggin and we would like to thank deputy lieutenant, Mr Green, for coming along to make this presentation so special.”