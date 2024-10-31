Lifeboat volunteers in Newbiggin presented with King's Coronation medals

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
The deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland presented the King’s Coronation medals to four volunteers at Newbiggin RNLI.

Welcomed by Ron Henderson, Newbiggin RNLI lifeboat operations manager, the deputy was given a tour of the lifeboat station and introduced to volunteers who had been taking part in the Sunday morning training programme.

The commemorative medals were created to honour the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The medal was awarded to members of the civilian emergency services, such as the RNLI, who had completed five years of continuous service, and were in service at the time of the coronation.

The deputy lord-lieutenant of Northumberland with Newbiggin RNLI volunteers.placeholder image
The deputy lord-lieutenant of Northumberland with Newbiggin RNLI volunteers.

These were presented to 4,500 frontline RNLI volunteers and staff, with those at Newbiggin RNLI receiving eight in total.

Mr Henderson said: “This is another milestone for the volunteer team here at Newbiggin and we would like to thank deputy lieutenant, Mr Green, for coming along to make this presentation so special.”

