A Lesbury group are campaigning to bring back the village’s long-running tennis club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years there was a successful tennis club in the village, run in parallel to the Lesbury Bowling Club behind Lesbury Village Hall.

In 2015, the tennis court was handed to the bowls club and is now being used as a car park, however one group think it has potential for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lesbury Tennis Club Facebook page are actively working to allow tennis to be played on the courts once again – something that they believe would benefit the community and young people in particular.

Lesbury Tennis Club 1988.

The group have found a significant local demand for the return of tennis, receiving over 75 responses of interest to a recent questionnaire they put out, but say are having difficulty coming to an agreement with the bowling club.

Mark Church, part of the group campaigning to bring back tennis on the court, explained: “The heart of our frustration is that we are simply trying to resurrect a much needed leisure facility for local youngsters in Lesbury.

“But priority is instead being given to a car park, where there is plenty of parking available in Lesbury in any event. This does not seem the right priority and children in Lesbury are losing out as a result.”

The group say that they are prepared to raise money for relaying the surface to improve the tennis court, and consider only permitting tennis to be played when the bowls club is not used.