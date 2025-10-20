A community-run village shop has gone from strength to strength in supporting local causes and is inspiring others to follow in its footsteps.

Following the closure of the Lesbury village store in 2022, volunteers came together to reopen the shop as a non-profit Community Benefit Society in order to maintain the vital services in the village.

Along with serving as somewhere for residents to do their shopping, Lesbury Community Shop provides volunteering opportunities and is home to an array of community and charitable events.

Since launching, the team have organised regular fundraisers for charities such as Hospice Care North Northumberland and Alnwick District Food Bank.

Shop manager, Samantha Gibson said: “It’s been great to be part of something that provides both a service and a sense of community. Everyone looks after each other. You don’t just feel like an employee, you feel like part of a team of friends.”

"We’ve also held events that aren’t purely charity-focused. For British Pie Week, we highlighted our local suppliers. Events like that help us raise awareness of the benefits of buying local, which boosts not just our shop but other businesses in the area.”

In December 2024, the team received an award from the Royal Countryside Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund for their proposal to create an event manual for other community shops – focusing on ways to grow the rural economy and boost profits through charitable events.

“The award has been a huge help, it fuels everything we’re doing and part-funds my role as well,” Samantha added.

“By next summer, we’ll have the event manual ready so other community shops can use it to boost their profits. We’ve made sure everything in it is easily replicable – nothing too big or expensive – just simple ideas that show how even a small shop can support local causes.

“The award has also given us the chance to attend conferences and speak to others doing similar work. There’s a real motivation out there now to build community-led projects.”

The next fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 25 in aid of Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue at Lesbury Village Hall. Tickets are £5 each and are available from the Lesbury Community Shop.

The team are also planning a Christmas craft fair on November 22, focusing on local hobby crafters.