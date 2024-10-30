Legrand is to open a new electronics manufacturing hub in Cramlington next year, bringing 200 jobs to the area.

The new purpose-built site will be home to its electronics lighting controls and care brands, offering the company a facility in an area close to the clean energy sector.

It will also boast new manufacturing technologies, with increased digitisation of the manufacturing process and will boast a wide range of sustainable features, including solar PV.

Planning permission for the Crossland Park site was granted by Northumberland County Council last year.

Expected to be completed by April 2025, the 3,700 square metre building will also feature a service yard and 107 parking spaces.

The new site is designed to optimise processes, capability, efficiency and sustainability.

Pascal Stutz, CEO, Legrand UK & Ireland, said: “The opening of our new Cramlington facility underscores our confidence in the UK’s manufacturing sector and particularly in the skilled workforce in the North East.

“Legrand has been a proud UK manufacturer for more than 40 years, during this time, the company has grown its expertise to become a trusted partner to contractors, specifiers, wholesalers, installers, facilities managers and building occupants, through our extensive catalogue of products, training opportunities and support services.

“Indeed, we are already proud members of the Made in Britain organisation, demonstrating our commitment to quality and UK manufacturing.

“Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility underscores our ongoing commitment to UK manufacturing.”

Tim Witty, development director at UK Land Estates, added: “This is an incredibly exciting project, and we are delighted to welcome Legrand to the region.

“We constantly invest in our portfolio, and Legrand’s new state of the art base on Nelson Park Industrial Estate delivers the highest possible energy efficiency standards as well as offering space for the global business to grow and flourish here in the North East.”

Currently based in Wembley, London, Legrand are a ‘global specialist electrical and digital infrastructure company’, employing 38,000 around the globe.

The company’s mission is to improve lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with electrical and digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.