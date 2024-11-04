A Northumberland site has been included in a legal land agreement that seeks to ease flood risk.

Environment Bank, the leading off-site Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) provider, and RSK Biocensus, the ecological consultancy, have announced a collection of BNG Habitat Banks are now to be secured under a conservation covenant.

Bingfield Habitat Bank, near Matfen, covers a space of nearly 50 acres, where Environment Bank is establishing rich wildflower meadows and native scrubland to provide a home for a variety of native flora and fauna.

The bank will be subject to traditional meadow management practices and closed to livestock across the flowering season each year – this will allow locally uncommon wildflowers to flourish and the diversity of the sward to improve year on year.

Bingfield Habitat Bank, Northumberland.

The northern area of the Habitat Bank also falls within a flood zone and by improving the soil health, more water can be retained and the landscape’s resilience will be enhanced against the effects of climate change and floods.

The site lies adjacent to neighbouring ponds and woodland parcels which means that the habitats will build vital local ecological connectivity, allowing species to disperse and populations to thrive.

Scrubland creation will also provide ideal nesting habitat for a variety of birds including locally declining farmland species.

The site is known to already support a variety of invertebrates, and the design will support them by providing suitable habitats and connectivity with the surrounding area.

Following a thorough assessment of the site, Environment Bank is generating a range of high-integrity Biodiversity Unit to provide an effective local off-site delivery solution for developers within the Northumberland County Council local planning authority area.

Catherine Spitzer, CEO, Environment Bank said: “Working alongside local farmers and landowners, Environment Bank has many Habitat Banks already live, generating over 4,000 Biodiversity Units."

“Securing legal agreements for these sites is the final step in unlocking the supply of Biodiversity Units”.

"With developers required to ensure their projects benefit nature overall, this marks a significant milestone in the implementation phase.”

BNG not only contributes to national biodiversity objectives but also offers landowners a way to diversify their income streams, enhance their natural landscapes, and build business resilience for their farms.