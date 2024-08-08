Learn new skills, make new friends, and have new adventures with the Sea Scouts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

1st Alnmouth Sea Scouts will soon be doing just that and more. After successfully opening Squirrels (4–6-year-olds) in 2022, Beavers (6–8-year-olds) in 2023, and Cubs (8–10-year-olds) in 2024 they are now opening a Sea Scout Troop in September to enable more boys and girls aged 10-14 to take part in activities and adventures, encouraged to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves.

The team already have young people interested in joining and are running taster sessions at a local School in September. The young people will be deciding what activities they want to do and get involved with the planning. They are looking forward to taking part in water activities, camping, bushcraft, as well as practical hands-on activities. The interested young people said ‘’ We are looking forward to joining the Sea Scouts when we will get the chance to go to new places, try new things and have fun with my friends.’’

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 88% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

The 1st Alnmouth Scouts will pick up lots of useful skills including teamwork, navigation, confidence, and resilience. They plan to get outdoors and onto the water as much as possible too of course, a this helps young people feel better about themselves and the world around them.

Sea Scouts having fun

Chief Scout Bear Grylls believes that “young people need a friendly and supportive place to discover their talents,” stating, "Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. That’s where we come in."

Lead volunteer Graeme said ‘’Whether you’re a young person looking to develop your skills, or an adult searching for a volunteering opportunity, then come and join the team.

1st Alnmouth Scouts meet at Hindmarsh Hall NE66 2RX. To find out more about the Group or if you can share your skills, please contact Graeme at [email protected]