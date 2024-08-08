Learn new skills, make new friends, and have new adventures with the Sea Scouts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team already have young people interested in joining and are running taster sessions at a local School in September. The young people will be deciding what activities they want to do and get involved with the planning. They are looking forward to taking part in water activities, camping, bushcraft, as well as practical hands-on activities. The interested young people said ‘’ We are looking forward to joining the Sea Scouts when we will get the chance to go to new places, try new things and have fun with my friends.’’
In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 88% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.
The 1st Alnmouth Scouts will pick up lots of useful skills including teamwork, navigation, confidence, and resilience. They plan to get outdoors and onto the water as much as possible too of course, a this helps young people feel better about themselves and the world around them.
Chief Scout Bear Grylls believes that “young people need a friendly and supportive place to discover their talents,” stating, "Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. That’s where we come in."
Lead volunteer Graeme said ‘’Whether you’re a young person looking to develop your skills, or an adult searching for a volunteering opportunity, then come and join the team.
1st Alnmouth Scouts meet at Hindmarsh Hall NE66 2RX. To find out more about the Group or if you can share your skills, please contact Graeme at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.