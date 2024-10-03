Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity held an open day to mark its recent move to offices in Blyth town centre.

Leading Link welcomed more than 40 representatives from community groups, funders and local organisations to the new workplace.

The charity focuses its work on empowering young people through activities and initiatives that develop life skills, confidence, and resilience.

Chris Johnson, operations and finance manager, said: “We are thrilled to have had such strong support from the community as we move into this exciting new chapter in Blyth.

The Leading Link team. Back row, l to r, James Palmer, Keith Newman , Vicky Wilson, Hannah Gregory Front Stuart Cairns (Freemasons) with Chris Johnson. Picture: Emma Solomon Photography

"Our new offices will allow us to continue expanding our reach, offering even more young people the chance to access vital programmes and services.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped make this move possible.

“This is a new chapter for the charity and with our current level of support from our funders, our excellent staff and trustees we will continue to deliver top quality, meaningful programmes for the young people of Northumberland and beyond."

He added thanks to all the donors who contributed to the refurbishment of the new offices, including a substantial donation from Layer 7 IT Security and a generous contribution from Northumberland Freemasons.

"Their support has been instrumental in transforming the new space into a welcoming and vibrant space for young people, he added.

Stuart Cairns of Northumberland Freemasons said: “We have seen the good work the charity does with young people all over Northumberland, and when we heard they needed funding to refurbish their new offices, we decided to help. The new offices are fantastic, and we know they will be used to great effect.”

One of Leading Link’s main roles is to administer and manage Northumberland’s HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme, a nationally recognised government initiative, and working closely with colleagues at Northumberland County Council, enables an enriched, exciting, and engaging programme of activities delivered across Northumberland through a network of partner organisations and providers.

Last year, Leading Link worked with hundreds of young people across Northumberland and North Tyneside to establish their needs and views on what is important for them and their peers, including numerous camps run during the summer holidays.