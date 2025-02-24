Leading chef and restaurateur awarded Tyneside’s top honour

Leading chef Terry Laybourne will be granted one of Tyneside’s most prestigious honours after the proud Geordie was put forward for the Freedom of Newcastle.

Following in the footsteps of local luminaries including the late Sir Bobby Robson, Cardinal Basil Hume and Prof Peter Higgs, one of the driving forces behind the North East’s culinary boom is set to become a Freeman of the city later this year.

And Laybourne, who credits his longstanding success to surrounding himself with great people, is thrilled to be considered for the rare distinction.

“It’s lovely to be recognised for having made a difference and that’s my overriding feeling,” he said. “However, I am, and always have been, little more than a cog in the wheel.

Terry Laybourne (left) and Nick Shottel

“I’d suggest that I’m the architect, the conductor maybe, who didn’t necessarily build anything. The execution is down to my wonderful staff and the teams of talented people I’ve had around me over the years.

“I’d like to recognise those people and I would like them to know that this honour is as much about them as it is about me. The reality is that they make me look good.

“Our industry has a reputation for the transience of its workforce and yet there are people I work with now who’ve been by my side for many, many years.

“Being part of 21 Hospitality Group is about being part of an organisation where loyalty goes both ways and where training and career development are a key focus.

“To work within such a strong and trusted team, in my home city, feels special. I’m very proud to have played a small part in bringing Newcastle’s hospitality sector to the fore.”

Laybourne opened his first Newcastle restaurant — 21 Queen Street — in 1988 with wife Susan and brother Laurance, and within three years the popular destination was awarded a sought-after Michelin Star.

“Throughout that time I’ve been hugely fortunate to have ‘Mr Hospitality’ Nick Shottel [Operations Director, 21 Hospitality Group] alongside me as my right hand man,” he added.

“And, of course, without the ongoing support of our customers there would be no restaurants. Some of those people have been with us from day one and I’m hugely grateful that they’re still there today.”

Laybourne’s ‘huge contribution’ to the city’s economy was highlighted by Newcastle City councillor Karen Robinson at a meeting to approve a popular nomination.

And colleague Cllr Wendy Taylor added: “The changes in the hospitality sector since I first came to Newcastle in 1973 have been truly remarkable.

“Then it was difficult to find a good restaurant, now we are completely spoiled for choice. Terry has made a huge contribution to that change."

Laybourne, born in Lemington, can count an Egon Ronay Star, a Catey Award for Independent Restaurateur of the Year and a gold Taste of North East England award amongst his many accolades.

And in 2008, during his tenure as co-owner of Jesmond Dene House, Terry and his team scooped the AA’s Hotel of the Year award.

His 21 Hospitality Group is the home for critically acclaimed Newcastle staples 21, The Broad Chare, Saltwater Fish Company, Porterhouse Butcher and Grill, and St Vincent.

“It means a lot to me that this honour reflects the importance of the hospitality sector to the culture and the economy of the city of Newcastle,” added Laybourne.

“My industry is, to a degree, both incredibly competitive and, at the same time, quite insular. We tend to operate in something of a bubble most of the time!

“It’s not unusual for individuals or individual restaurants to be championed within our sector but external recognition for the industry is rare.

“The fact that the Freedom of Newcastle is a city-wide honour is really refreshing and something to celebrate.”

Laybourne left school in the early 1970s with the intention of becoming an engineer but he encountered a restrictive economy in the grip of recession.

A friend opened his eyes to the possibility of training as a chef, which Terry interpreted as ‘food engineer’, and, following an apprenticeship with the Swallow Hotel Group, Laybourne headed to the Channel Islands.

It was there that he became close to the German chef Claus Mollin — encouraged by his new mentor and keen to learn, he accepted various roles in five star hotels across Germany and Switzerland.

Laybourne was back in Newcastle by the early 80s and, after eight years leading the kitchen of The Fisherman’s Lodge, he opened 21 Queen Street — breathing new life into the city’s culinary scene and raising the bar for the many quality restaurants that would follow.

In 1999 he was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the restaurant industry and tourism.