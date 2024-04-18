Law firm comes to the rescue for local autism and neurodiversity charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silk Family Law's support for Daisy Chain has included buying tables at their 2023 Mardi Gras 20th Birthday Ball and 2024 Getaway Ball and promoting the charity's work through our own website and social media.

More recently they stepped in to help out with a crisis the charity was facing due to the recent storms and bad weather.

Marketing, Media and Policy Manager, Emily Keavney explains more: "Daisy Chain's cutting-edge animal therapy facility is accessed by hundreds of individuals each year, and for many is the only time they can have sensory experiences with animals. The facility remains at the heart of what we do, and of course, comes with a cost to run.

Petting area at Daisy Chain charity

"Unfortunately, following the bad weather over the Winter, the muck heap on our site was damaged beyond repair, and no longer fit for purpose. Quotes for a rebuild were coming in very high, and Silk Law's donation towards the project meant that we could keep valuable money in services, and continue to positively impact our beneficiaries and their families."

Hannah Craven from Silk Family Law added: “When we heard about the damage at the therapy facility, and that it was beyond repair, we wanted to do what we could to help. As it was impacting on health and safety, we knew they would need a quick solution, so we were happy to provide the money for the materials needed to create a new muck heap. We are aware what a brilliant facility this is for the local community, especially therapeutically for children and adults in the area, so were pleased we could help towards the solution for replacing it.”

Additional support is being organised in the local area to have the new muck heap constructed, and the charity is hoping it won’t be long before the project is complete.

Find out more about Daisy Chain and its life-changing work: www.daisychainproject.co.uk