Last chance to help!

There are just five weeks left for Co-op Members to support work at Briarwood Banks nature reserve, near Bardon Mill, by choosing it to receive a share of Co-op’s £4m Local Community Fund.

The Northumberland Wildlife Trust site is one of the best examples of semi-natural ancient woodland in the region and supports plants typical of this special habitat, including wild garlic, woodruff, and dog’s mercury as well as some uncommon species and regional rarities.

Until 19th October Briarwood Banks is one of the Local Community Fund causes at the Co-op’s Haydon Bridge store.

However, Co-op Members from anywhere in the country can choose to support this cause by visiting www.membership.coop.co.uk/causes/81260. The more Co-op Members who choose Briarwood Banks, the more money goes to look after this beautiful site!

Male pied flycatcher at Briarwood Banks visiting one of the newly installed nest boxes.

Money raised so far thanks to Co-op Members has enabled ten damaged wooden bird boxes to be replaced with new woodcrete boxes. These are more resistant to damage from squirrels and woodpeckers and provide safe nesting spaces for birds such as pied flycatchers and redstarts.

Steps have been repaired on the footpath to help adventurous visitors navigate this challenging route and surveying has also started for dormice - rare animals that are known to be present on neighbouring land, but haven’t been recorded at Briarwood Banks yet.

There’s still so much more to do, including tree works to help maintain the special habitat of the woodland and the wildlife charity is now putting out a final call to ask Co-op shoppers to spread the word and ask friends and family to choose Briarwood Banks as their worthwhile cause.

Anybody interested can find out more about Briarwood Banks and how to visit this reserve at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s website: www.nwt.org.uk.

Jennifer Care, Estates Officer at Northumberland Wildlife Trust says:

“The Co-op’s Local Community Fund is a fantastic opportunity for Co-op Members to help Briarwood Banks nature reserve at no cost to them! Any money we receive will go towards looking after this beautiful site and making it even better for wildlife and visitors. So please visit www.membership.coop.co.uk/causes/81260 today and make us your cause.”