Larkin sets new record in Brough Law race

Chris Larkin is poetry in motion in the Cheviot hills.

The champion Northumberland Fell Runners racer set a new course record as he romped home in the Brough Law fell race in a time of 35 minutes and 23 seconds.

Larkin topped a strong field of 89 runners that took on the 8km course which sets away across the tops from Bulby’s Wood car park in the remote Ingram valley.

The previous record of 36 minutes and eight seconds was set by P. Sanderson back in 2011.

NFR team-mate Karen Robertson won the women’s race in a time of 47:15, finishing 18th overall.

The women’s record of 40 minutes 38 seconds was set by F. Blackett in 2012.

