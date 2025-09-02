Langley Castle seeks its first Young Battlements Tour Guide winner

Langley Castle is seeking its first-ever Young Battlements Tour Guide – a natural young tourism ambassador who can wow judges with a presentation that brings the history of the medieval castle to life.

The hotel, housed in a castle built in 1350 near to Hexham, offers guests and non-residents a daily Battlements Tour each morning but now wants to see things through a child’s eyes.

With many children back from their summer holidays, now is the time for families to decide if they have a youngster who could marshal facts and use them to engage people of their own age, as well as adults, through a lively historical presentation that is more dazzle than dull.

Those who fancy applying and seeing if they could win the kudos of the title, the inaugural trophy, plus a voucher for a complimentary family room stay at Langley Castle, inclusive of breakfast, have until September 30 to get an initial application in. Two runners-up will also win trophies.

Langley Castle is seeking its first Young Battlements Tour Guide winner. Photo: Marc-Oliver Giguère

The application needs to give reasons why the applicant deserves to have a place at finals day, which will be on October 30. The application should also confirm that the child is aged 11 or under and provide relevant contact details. Applications can be up to 300 words long, allowing a great case to be made. All details should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line of Young Battlements Tour Guide of the Year.

At the finals day on October 30, finalists will be asked to provide a talk of up to 20 minutes in duration, that highlights fascinating facts about Langley Castle and its history. The presentation can be given solely in the Drawing Room, or given in various locations, such as on the Battlements and close to the medieval garderobes that the castle boasts.

Langley Castle is going all out to get some great initial applications in before September 30, so it can choose its finalists. It is planning to send information to Northumberland schools, as well as posting more generally on social media.

Children have every chance to swot up on the subject matter, if they put a bit of time in. A podcast with one of the castle tour guides offers some insight into what can be seen in the castle and is available at bit.ly/4bEurFx. There is also a ‘Hairy History’ child-friendly download into the castle’s history available at the Langley Castle website. Families could also always take the tour for themselves and see how it works. Applicants should just remember to put their own spin on it, if they reach the final.

Owner of Langley Castle, Dr Stuart Madnick, at the start to the Battlements Tour. Photo: Langley Castle Hotel

Langley Castle’s general manager, Mohamed Serag, says, “This is Show and Tell with a difference, as finalists will be showing off our venue and telling the judges all about it, in their own desired way. Children can not only learn more about Langley Castle but also about wider Northumberland and its history. It’s a great way for Northumbrian children to gain a real sense of local identity but for those from further afield to show that they too can have the passion for a unique venue rich in stories from way back in time.”

Families who enter a child’s name should also make sure they would be able to attend the finals day on October 30 and abide by other rules of the contest, which are available online at bit.ly/45ajkCA