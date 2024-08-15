Langley Castle Appoints General Manager With an International Outlook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Northumberland castle hotel, Langley Castle, has appointed a highly talented general manager to lead the venue to new hospitality heights and broaden its appeal amongst an international audience. The castle, located close to Hexham, has welcomed Mohamed Serag, who has accrued a wealth of experience in roles within some of the most luxurious 4 and 5-star hotels in the world.

His CV includes the highlights of gaining a White House certificate of appreciation for his support of a US presidential visit to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2003. His past triumphs have also included planning and managing the hospitality elements of the International Solidarity Conference, staged in the palace of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, located in Makkah, and involving 35 kings and presidents, as well as 3000 delegates.

He has been privileged to hold senior positions with some of the biggest hotel chains in the world, with this including 11 years with the Four Seasons group, managing hotels across both the Middle East and Europe. Mohamed was heavily involved with the opening of three of the properties within this top luxury hotel group.

His career has also spanned roles with the equally prestigious Fairmont and InterContinental Hotel groups, as well as with UK regional hotels, including the Low Wood Bay hotel, located on Windermere in the Lake District. With all of this experience, Mohamed brings important leadership skills and insights to his position at Langley Castle.

New Langley Castle general manager, Mohamed Serag, with castle owner, Dr Stuart Madnick

A new challenge, of maintaining a truly authentic historic environment as the wrapping around a first-class, 21stcentury hospitality experience, will add a new dimension to his career. Langley Castle is considered the most authentic, fortified, medieval hotel in England and itself has strong royal connections, embedded in its rich history.

Having been part of the senior management team for the opening of the Fairmont Makkah, Saudi Arabia, a 1650-bedroom hotel and one of the world’s tallest buildings, having something unique to promote to guests will be second nature for Mohamed.

His experience of international tourism earned during his career in his native Egypt and other parts of the Middle East, as well as his fluency in both English and Arabic, should help showcase Langley Castle before an affluent Middle Eastern audience.

The hotel has already staged major events for Middle Eastern guests, as well as for influential personalities from locations such as China and the USA. The opportunity to attract more inbound tourism business for Langley Castle is immense, especially given the castle’s 674-year history, brought to life daily through absorbing Battlements Tours.

Mohamed Serag says, “I am delighted to manage a hotel in the stunning county of Northumberland for the first time and shall work with the team to create memorable stays, weddings and events, for guests from locations UK-wide as well as global. We shall strive to underpin all with remarkable little service touches that differentiate us from other venues and which are tailored to the expectations of guests, from whichever country they visit. We shall also evolve our Langley Castle offering to provide experiences that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Owner of Langley Castle, Dr Stuart Madnick, says, “My wife, Mariann, and I are delighted to welcome Mohamed Serag to Langley Castle and have him on board to lead the team to further success. We are sure his experience will help enrich the careers of other members of our hotel team and that his international outlook will prove invaluable, as Langley Castle writes its next chapter.”

More information about Langley Castle can be found at https://www.langleycastle.co.uk