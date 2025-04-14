Lady of the North meets her Mini Me

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lady of the North came face to face with her very own Mini Me this week, courtesy of a highly creative eight-year-old.

John Jo who lives close to the Cramlington site set about creating a very impressive sculpture of the Lady for his school’s easter egg competition - and his hard work paid off as he scooped one of the main prizes.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay, and soil, Northumberlandia is one hundred feet high and a quarter of a mile long, but just as impressive, John Jo’s artwork beautifully highlights all the wonderful features of the landform sculpture that attracts over 100,000 sightseers each year.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says: “I am delighted that John Jo was able to look at one of our sites and turn it into a fabulous piece of artwork - he really is a worthy winner and has such creative talent, I’m sure we’re going to be seeing more of him in the future.”