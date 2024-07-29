Labour MP Ian Lavery Visits Local Care Home Station Court
Members of the residents gardening club at Station Court were delighted to give the local MP a tour of the care home’s new garden which has been transformed by green fingered residents, staff and family members over recent months, discussing the work that has gone into it and their future plans to come.
Born and bred in Ashington, like many of the residents at Station Court they enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane together reminiscing of Ashington from its pit days to present day life in the town over summer refreshments.
Before enjoying the garden, MP Ian took a full tour around the homes to see its upgraded interior since the last time he visited, meeting staff and residents along the way and discussing what life is like at Station Court.
Ian Lavery, commented ‘’it was really nice to visit Station Court care home it is a lovely place and has been great to see some old friends, familiar faces, and the staff were brilliant as ever, I’m already looking forward to visiting again in the near future’’
General Manager at Station Court Care Home, Sarah Kelly said: “It was lovely to have Ian Lavery at our home. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us. We all look forward to him visiting again soon and he is welcome anytime!”
