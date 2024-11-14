Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2024, equivalent to an MBE.

The branch was established in 2016 by a group of parents who felt there was very little pre and post diagnostic support for parents and carers of autistic individuals and their families in Northumberland.

It is run by a friendly, experienced and dynamic committee who share responsibilities, and provide experience and stability across the various activities offered to the membership of over 500.

The north Northumberland branch holds well attended monthly support groups, with professional speakers, both at Chatton Village Hall and the Berwick Family Hub, where members also have access to a lending library, sensory equipment, signposting information.

Recipients of the Kings Award for Voluntary Service from the North Northumberland National Autistic Society.

They run occupational therapy clinics, understanding autism training to families, autism friendly forest schools and created and maintain a Sensory Garden at Howick Hall Gardens.

Helen Sutherland, Branch Chair said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this award.

"A massive thank you to the dedicated, hardworking committee and to all those who continue to make the branch thrive.”

Announced annually on 14th November, the King’s Birthday, the award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Representatives of the north Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society will receive the award from Dr Caroline Pryer, Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland later this year.

This will then be followed by an invitation for two volunteers to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in summer 2025, along with other recipients.