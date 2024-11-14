King's Award for Seaton Delaval Arts Centre volunteers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team at Seaton Delaval Arts Centre have been invited to a garden party in Buckingham palace after being recognised by the highest award for volunteers in the UK.
Following its opening in 2007 with the aim to bring residents together to enjoy and take part in the arts, the group are rewarded for their dedication to running and maintaining the busy venue.
The theatre boasts 106 seats, hosting the popular pantomime each Christmas and is also used to host a number of community groups weekly.
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.
It was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of The King – 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Stu Bennett, Theatre Director expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from his majesty in recognition of the work and dedication of our amazing volunteers.”
“In 2007 a small group came together to secure an old Salvation Army church in need of repair."
“After a huge amount of hard work, we’ve transformed the building into a community arts hub which continues to go from strength to strength, I’m delighted this award has recognised all of our volunteers past and present.” Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, and volunteers will receive an award from Dr Caroline Pryer, lord-lieutenant of Northumberland in the new year, before a Buckingham palace garden party next summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.