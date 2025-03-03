Kielder Osprey Watch supported by charity lottery players this year

As wildlife lovers in the region have their eyes to the skies eagerly awaiting the return of the Kielder osprey, plans are already in place to ensure Osprey Watch wings its way back.

Breeding pairs of ospreys have nested in Kielder between March and September since 2009, with activity on the nest tending to be throughout July and August as the chicks hatch, are fed and then learn to fly and hunt.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be running Osprey Watch for the 17th year in a row from the osprey cabin at Tower Knowe Visitor Centre in Kielder every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm, from Saturday, April 19 (Easter Saturday) until mid - August - so make a note in the diary.

This year, the good news is that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting the event that attracts thousands of visitors each year and the wildlife charity would like to thank players for making this possible.

Early morning breakfast for Kielder osprey and chick last summer.

Osprey Watch is a great way to find out more about the wonderful bird that is found in temperate and tropical regions of all continents except Antarctica. The Watch is delivered almost entirely by volunteers and a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and experience the wonderful Kielder landscape.

The Kielder Osprey Project is a partnership between Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust, Forestry England, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Northumbrian Water, Wild Intrigue, and Calvert Kielder. The partners are working hard to ensure that the ospreys keep returning by maintaining a high quality habitat in Kielder Water & Forest Park and safeguarding and monitoring the nest sites.

Jo Burke, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Nature and Wellbeing Officer says: “This time of year is always one of anticipation and excitement as spring progresses and species return to the UK from all over the world. The osprey must rank as one of the most spectacular migrant birds and we are very fortunate to host so many pairs at Kielder Water & Forest Park, which we love to show to visitors.

“Keep your eyes peeled and you might just be lucky enough to see them and don’t forget to let us know if you spot any.“

To find out more, visit www.kielderospreys.wordpress.com